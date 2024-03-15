Painter dies after falling from 2nd floor at construction site

Gurugram, March 14
A labourer died after falling from the second floor while painting at an under-construction house in Sector 12 yesterday. Victim’s family members created a ruckus outside the post-mortem house, demanding the arrest of the building owner and the contractor.
After getting assurance, the family members allowed the post-mortem of the deceased.
Following a complaint by victim’s brother Rahish, a case under Sections 304-A, 336, and 34 of the IPC was registered against the building owner and the contractor at the Sector 5 police station.
According to the police, the incident took place yesterday at the under-construction house of Bhagat Singh Kataria in Sector 12 where 32-year-old Farid, a native Khamni village in Mathura district of UP, was painting on the second floor.
It is alleged that there were no facilities like net or belt for his safety where Farid was painting. While working, Farid was injured after falling from the second floor. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead.
Rahish said, “Apart from contractor Salim, landlord Bhagat Singh Kataria did not make safety arrangements by installing proper equipment. My brother died due to their negligence.” The police said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per the law.
