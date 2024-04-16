Painting competition held at JCD college, Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 15

To celebrate the World Art Day, JCD PG College of Education here organised a painting competition. JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Kuldip Singh Dhindsa was the chief guest while Jai Prmarkash Hooda, the college principal, presided over the event.

Dhindsa highlighted the significance of World Art Day and its role in promoting art awareness and cultural development among people. He said art goes beyond aesthetics and should be appreciated and integrated into education, as per the new education policy.

Eighteen students participated in the painting competition, supervised by Kanwaljeet Kaur, he added.

Tamanna bagged the first place, while Nisha Rani secured the second rank. Manpreet Kaur and Preet Rani jointly secured the third position.

The winners were distributued certificates at the end of the event.

