Painting competition held at JCD college, Sirsa

Sirsa, April 15
To celebrate the World Art Day, JCD PG College of Education here organised a painting competition. JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Kuldip Singh Dhindsa was the chief guest while Jai Prmarkash Hooda, the college principal, presided over the event.
Dhindsa highlighted the significance of World Art Day and its role in promoting art awareness and cultural development among people. He said art goes beyond aesthetics and should be appreciated and integrated into education, as per the new education policy.
Eighteen students participated in the painting competition, supervised by Kanwaljeet Kaur, he added.
Tamanna bagged the first place, while Nisha Rani secured the second rank. Manpreet Kaur and Preet Rani jointly secured the third position.
The winners were distributued certificates at the end of the event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt