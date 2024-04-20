Painting contest at Dayanand college

Hisar: The departments of Hindi and Sanskrit organised a painting competition to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj, who founded the first DAV school in 1886 in Lahore, at Dayanand College in Hisar. Principal Vikramjit Singh was the chief guest at the event. The first position was secured by the group of Priyanshu and Tamanna while the second spot was bagged by Rajat Soni and Saloni. Usha Rani and Iti Singhal got the third prize in the contest.

German prof delivers lecture at CUH

Mahendragarh: The Department of Chemistry, Central University of Haryana (CUH), organised an invited lecture on ‘Bio-inspired Nonheme Iron Oxygen Activation’ on Thursday. The department invited foreign speaker Prof Peter Comba from Heidelberg University, Germany. VC Prof Tankeshwar Kumar discussed various parameters important for improving the research-based activities in the university. Prof Comba discussed various factors that are significant for developing new coordination complexes and their applications in the field of medicinal chemistry. He also highlighted the role of the exchange of metal electrons and change in the structural parameters during transition states and their effects on their reactivity of different compounds that can help to design new potential oxidants for catalytic transformation reactions.

‘ROSTRUM’ concludes at KU

Kurukshetra: A public speaking competition, ‘Rostrum’, concluded with prize distribution function at Kurukshetra University on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva gave away the prizes to the winners. Prof Sachdeva said, “The Rostrum competition helps in improving self-confidence, presentation and personality skills of the students. This public-speaking competition is important to motivate young students. The convener of Rostrum, Prof Omveer Singh, said around 3,000 students from 45 departments participated in the competition and spoke on various topics.