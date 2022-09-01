Pak army to be ‘observer’ at SCO army drill in Haryana’s Manesar: MEA

New Delhi, September 1
Pakistan will attend the counter-terrorism drills hosted by India under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in October as observers, said the Ministry of External Affairs here on Thursday.
Pakistani and Indian military contingents have taken part in counter-terrorism exercises together but here, if the MEA observation is any indication, the Pakistanis will not participate in the action on the ground in Manesar, Haryana.
This will be the first time that the Pakistan Army will be attending the drills in India.
The exercise will see participation from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, besides India.
