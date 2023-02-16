Pak issues visas to Hindu pilgrims for Katas Raj

Yamunanagar, February 15
Pakistan has issued visas for Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Shrine there.
According to information, Shree Katas Raj tirth yatra begins on February 16 and the members of the jatha of Hindu pilgrims will return to India on February 22 after attending Mahashivratri celebrations there. Shiv Pratap Bajaj, chief coordinator of the yatra and national president of Kendrya Sanatan Dharam Sabha (Northern India), said the Pakistan High Commission had issued 114 visas to Indian pilgrims for the tirth yatra.
