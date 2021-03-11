Palwal: 2 held for obscenity

Palwal: The police on Wednesday arrested Istaq and Junaid of a village in Hathin subdivision on the charge of obscene behaviour with a 14-year-old girl. They had barged into the victim’s house and fled after the crime. They have been sent to judicial custody.
