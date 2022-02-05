Palwal: 3 held for firing at cops

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 4

The police have arrested three persons in connection with opening fire on the police in the district.

A country-made revolver, loaded with cartridges, was recovered from them.

According to DSP Shiva Archan Sharma, the accused, identified as Dinesh, hailing from Taraka village, and Kapil of Deeg village of Faridabad, were nabbed after a chase by cops last night.

The accused, who were travelling in a car, did not stop for checking at a naka near Awawata village and tried to flee from the spot. They opened fire on the vehicle of the SHO, camp police station, after being cornered near the Rahrana chowk in the district. While a bullet hit the cops vehicle, the retaliatory fire opened by the police resulted in injuries to one of the accused, identified as Rahul, a resident of Bedapatti village.

While Rahul, Dinesh and Kapil were nabbed from the spot, one of their accomplices, identified as Pawan, managed to flee from there. All three accused had a criminal background, said the cops.