Palwal Animal Husbandry Dept grapples with shortage of staff

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, May 14

The Animal Husbandry Department here is facing an acute shortage of veterinary staff with 110 posts (72.36%) lying vacant, leaving the cattle breeders at the receiving end.

“Against 152 sanctioned posts — 36 of doctor (surgeon) and 116 of veterinary and livestock development assistant (VLDA) — the department has a staff of only 42 to handle the work at 112 hospitals and dispensaries in the district,” said sources in the department.

The staff available includes 16 doctors and 26 VLDAs.

“At least one doctor and two VLDAs are required to be posted at the hospital. Meanwhile, the dispensaries are dependent on the VLDAs,” said an employee on the condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for the Diploma Veterinary Association (DVA) claimed the issue had adversely affected the routine work as vital drives relating to the vaccination and treatment of the disorders in the milch cattle were facing hurdles due to the unavailability of trained personnel. “A memorandum has already been submitted to the MP and MLAs in this regard,” says Rajbel Deswal, an office-bearer of the DVA.

The population of milch cattle in Palwal is around 3 lakh. A single hospital is catering to 25,000 head of cattle in the district. The cattle breeders have been left at the mercy of private practitioners, who charge exorbitant rates, it is claimed.

Moreover due to the staff crunch, drives to contain the foot and mouth disease and haemorrhagic septicemia could not be ensured. During the recent appointment of 492 VLDAs, Palwal got only four posts filled.

Seeking immediate relief, Rajkumar Ohlyan of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said the condition of the veterinary hospitals and dispensaries also needs improvement.

Admitting the staff shortage, Dr Iqbal Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, said the issue had been taken up with the authorities concerned.