Palwal emerges as industrial hotspot, 43 change of land use permissions issued

Palwal, November 9

The district has witnessed a rise in industrial development. As many as 43 change of land use (CLU) permissions have been issued for setting up industrial and commercial units this year, confirmed the official website of the Department of Town and Country Planning (TCP).

Lack of civic infrastructure The absence of any coordinating agency for tackling issues related to the availability of civic infrastructure and related facilities in the industrial zones is shocking. A majority of roads providing connectivity to industrial units are dotted with potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters. Rakesh Tanwar, A resident of Prithla

According to sources in the department, interest shown by entrepreneurs for going for Palwal seems to have given it an advantage over Faridabad as no CLU permission has been issued for any new industry in the latter in this period.

The Prithla area has emerged as a new hub of industrial development in the district as more than 300 units have become functional in a radius of 10 to 15 kilometres, close to the National Highway-19,” claim sources in the district administration.

As the district is yet to have an office of the Industry Department, the industrial units here have come up mainly in rural pockets on the basis of the CLU permissions issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning (TCP).

Of the 43 licenses or permissions issued since January 1, over 90 per cent are reportedly related to industry or manufacturing units. The remaining units that have been granted permissions are related to warehousing, petrol pumps and other commercial operations. The industries already functional in the region are involved in various products, including electric vehicles, auto parts, defence products and e-waste recycling units. It is claimed that the annual turnover of around 15 units had been Rs 250 crore each. The entrepreneurs have acquired land in Prithla, Tatarpur, Dudhola, Bhagola, Gadpuri and Aurangabad for setting up industrial units.

“The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has planned to develop a dry port near Prithla, for which survey work is underway,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.“As industrial development in Faridabad has already peaked, no land is available at affordable rates, making entrepreneurs look for new areas,” says Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of IAMSME.

