Palwal govt school doubles up as college for want of building

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, April 1

The first batch of a government college, which was announced in 2020 at Bhaindoli village in the district, will pass out next month without ever studying on the campus that the students could call their own. Ever since its inception, the college has been functioning from a government high school at Bhaindoli village.

Missed college life In one month, I will complete my undergraduate programme but I never felt that I was studying in a college. I missed the experience of college life. Girl student

Announced with much fanfare, the college is functional from three rooms of the school. The college, with 409 undergraduate students on its rolls, lacks regular teaching and non-teaching staff.

It is dependent on only three teachers, who work on deputation. Only one of them takes classes throughout the week. The other two teach thrice a week.

The government college that offers courses in arts and commerce streams has no teacher for English, Hindi, political science and history.

Worse: the regular post of the principal has been lying vacant ever since the college came into existence. The head of Government College, Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of the Palwal college.

A girl student said, “In one month, I will complete my undergraduate programme but I never felt that I was studying in a college. I missed the experience of college life.”

She further said, “Given the shortage of staff, the majority of the students were dependent on private coaching.”

MK Gupta, who holds the additional charge of the Palwal college, said: “A regular correspondence regarding the college building project has been underway with the authorities concerned. The land for the college has already been transferred to the Education Department.

No principal since inception