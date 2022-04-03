Palwal jewellery shop looted at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 2

Three unidentified armed youths, who came on a bike, barged into the shop of one Rajender Kapoor, a jeweller located near Laxmi Narayan temple in the market, around 12 noon today and took away gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs.

It is claimed that while one of the accused took out a revolver and pointed it at the shop owner, another collected the jewellery and put those into a bag. The third accused was stationed outside on a motorcycle during the heist.

The trio fled within seven to eight minutes. “The exact amount of the loot is yet to be ascertained. A hunt has been launched after registering a case,” said the police. —