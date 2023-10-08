 Palwal: Man gets death for raping minor daughter for 4 years : The Tribune India

Palwal: Man gets death for raping minor daughter for 4 years

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 7

The Special Court of the Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track), Prashant Rana, has awarded death penalty to a 42-year-old man for raping his minor daughter for four years and impregnating her. The sexual assault led the victim to deliver a baby in January 2021. A case under Sections 323, 354-A 376, 506 of the IPC and Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act was registered in this regard.

“The convict shall be hanged by neck till he is dead, subject to the confirmation of the sentence by the Hon’ble High Court of Punjab and Haryana,” says the sentence delivered by the court today.

The accused was pronounced the sentence after his conviction following the prosecution, which ran for about three years. The court has also ordered the release of compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh for the victim. This will be paid by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Palwal, out of the Women Victims Compensation Fund, in the bank account of the victim, as per rules, at the earliest, it is announced.

According to the FIR lodged on October 2, 2020, on the statement of the victim, her father began raping her soon after the death of her mother, when she was less than 12 years old. She gave birth to a baby at an age of about 16 years .

“ As the case belongs to the category of the rarest of the rare,’’ the court hereby sentences the accused convicted to the crime to death for the offence punishable under Section 6 of The POCSO Act, along with a fine of Rs10,000,” says the order. An additional fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed under Section 506 of the IPC.

The DLSA has been directed to release the maximum compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to the victim who is aged around 18 years and nine months at present. While Rs 3 lakh has already been granted as an interim compensation, the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh should be disbursed at the earliest, says the order.

