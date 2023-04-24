Palwal man held for 'strangling' wife over dowry

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 23

A man was arrested here for allegedly strangling his wife over dowry. The couple was married last year.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the accused, identified as Nishant, a resident of Dukadia Mohalla here, had murdered his wife Monika at her in-laws’ house on April 21 after a quarrel over not bringing adequate dowry.

Nishant had married Monika, who hailed from Malpura village of Rewari district, on April 21, 2022.

It was claimed that Nishant and his family had sought a motorcycle, an LCD and cash in dowry. As Monika’s family could not meet all demands, Nishant and his family allegedly harassed her.

Bhawan Kund police post in-charge Sub-inspector Kailash Chander said, “The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The muffler, with which he strangled his wife, has been seized. Other accused named in the first information report (FIR) are likely to be arrested soon.”