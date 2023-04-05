Palwal police seize 22.3-kg ganja, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 4

The district police have seized 22.3 kgs of ganja patti worth over Rs 2.20 lakh.One person has been arrested in this connection.

According to Inspector Jangsher, in-charge, CIA, Hodal, ganja was seized from a resident of Lohagarh Colony of the Camp area, identified as Kanhaiya Lal. He said the accused was nabbed last night after the police intercepted a car near Ujina drain in Hodal subdivision around 11 pm. He added that a special checkpoint was set up after a tip-off.

In the presence of the HVPNL SDO, the checking was carried out and ganja patti was seized from a bag kept on the car’s rear seat. With the recovery of drugs valued at Rs 2 lakh, the police impounded the car and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said Jangsher.

The source and destination of drug peddling is under investigation, said a police official.

