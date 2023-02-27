Palwal police seize 49-kg ganja, 2 held

Palwal, February 26
The district police have seized about 49 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth over Rs 4.90 lakh. They have arrested two persons on charges of drug peddling.
According to Jangsher, in-charge CIA, Hodal subdivision, the suspects, identified as Hemraj, a resident of Kosi Kalan of Mathura district in UP and Praveen Kumar, a resident of Aurangabad village, were arrested on Saturday night after a tip-off.
The accused will be produced in the court after investigation, and a case under the NDPS Act had been registered, said Jangsher.
