Panchayat backing Dalal demands change of Faridabad Congress nominee

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 29

A Sarv Jatiya (all communities) Panchayat held by the supporters of Karan Singh Dalal, a former MLA and prominent leader of the Congress, today resolved to demand the change of the candidate announced by the party from this seat.

The panchayat was called by the supporters of Dalal to chalk out the strategy after denial of ticket to him.

In a resolution passed at the conclusion of the meeting held at Jharsently village here this noon, the panchayat announced to give a week’s time (till May 6) for replacing the existing candidate with Dalal.

It also announced that if the demand is not met, then Dalal would be free to contest from any other registered political party from this seat. The supporters, however, resolved that Dalal should not contest as an Independent in the given circumstances.

The panchayat functioned for over four hours and was attended by several hundred persons from various sections of society from the region. It described the denial of the party ticket to Dalal as an insult to the feelings of the people from various sections of society. Tek Chand Sharma and Kehar Singh Rawat, two former MLAs, were among those who attended it and addressed the gathering.

The meeting was convened after the Congress announced the name of a former minister and five-time MLA Mahender Pratap Singh last Friday. This left Dalal and his supporters annoyed.

Dalal claimed that he had been preparing for the elections for the past two years and was not consulted by the party high command before taking the decision. He said the ticket was given to a leader who had not even applied for it. He said he would abide by the decision of the panchayat.

However, Mahender Singh Chauhan, spokesperson of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmers, who attended the meeting, said that the morcha has appealed to Dalal not to contest the elections if the party does not take a decision in his favour by May 6.

He said the morcha would support the Congress candidate whoever he may be in the poll.

Dalal, who is a confidant and kin of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that he had not received any message from Hooda or any senior functionary of the party so far. Dalal was elected MLA in 1991, 1996, 1999, 2005 and 2014 from Palwal constituency. He lost the election in 2009 and 2019. He served as a minister in the Bansi Lal Cabinet in 1996-99.

