Panchayat election presiding officer found dead in Yamunangar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 30

A presiding officer on election duty was found dead in Fatehpur village falling under Saraswati Nagar block of Yamunanagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar (50) of Sector-17, Jagadhri. The body was taken to the civil hospital, where a postmortem would be conducted. The reason behind the death is not yet known.

According to information, Ashok Kumar had slept after having dinner last night and was found dead in the morning at about 5.30 am. The polling team was staying in the school of the village.

He was appointed as presiding officer in Fatehpur village, where two booths, number 36 and 37, had been set up for the elections of Zila Parishad and Block Samiti, for which votes were being polled today.

Ashok Kumar, City Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer, Saraswati Nagar, said that an employee was found dead in Fatehpur village, but polling at the booths set up in the said village was going on smoothly.

#Yamunanagar