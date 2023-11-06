Panchayat Minister Babli holds meet to review govt schemes

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 5

Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli today directed the officials to conduct meetings with village Sarpanches to gather information about the major issues of the village concerned so that efforts could be made to resolve them.

He was presiding over the review meeting of the government schemes and rural development works with the officers of the Development and Panchayats Department at District Vikas Bhawan here today. He emphasised that officers should bring change in their working style and accelerate the pace of development projects.

He directed the officers to investigate the delay in implementing the works of the Zilla Parishad. He said the government had increased the honorarium of public representatives and ensured timely payment. He mentioned that MGNREGA works would be expedited by deploying MGNREGA assistants.

Babli said the government has established a system for transparent utilisation of public funds and revamped the previous system. The government has fixed the time period for the process of development works and responsibilities of the officers under the Resolution Management System.

