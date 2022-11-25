Panchayat poll in Faridabad dist today

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 24

Voting will be held for the posts of panch and sarpanch in Faridabad district on Friday.

The district administration and the police have instructed their staff to ensure law and order and other arrangements for the purpose.

“More than 3,000 policemen will be deployed at the polling stations,” said Police Commissioner Vikas Arora.

For voting, 311 polling booths have been set up in 100 panchayats of 99 villages of the district. Out of these, 52 booths have been kept in the sensitive and hypersensitive category. Ninety sensitive polling stations have been set up in 18 villages.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh said polling parties had been sent after conducting final rehearsals at the block level today. All preparations related to the elections had been completed in all three blocks of the district.

Two sarpanches of gram panchayats Badraula and Kidawali villages and 578 panchs have been elected unopposed in the district. The Kidawali gram panchayat has been unanimously elected unopposed by the villagers. No applications have been filed for the post of panch in 22 wards.