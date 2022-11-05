 Panchayat Polls: 7.7 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Sonepat district : The Tribune India

Panchayat Polls: 7.7 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Sonepat district

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 4

After the withdrawal of nominations and allotment of symbols, 161 candidates are left in the fray from 24 wards of zila parishad and 706 candidates for the block samiti members from the eight blocks of Sonepat. Besides, 1,476 candidates are left in the fray for the post of sarpanch while 3,086 candidates are in the fray for the post of panch from 318 villages here.

The polling for zila parishad is scheduled on November 9 and that of sarpanch/panch on November 12.

District Electoral Officer (Panchayat) and DC Lalit Siwach said all preparations for the panchayat polls for 318 sarpanch, 3,492 panch, 193 block samiti members and 24 members for the zila parishad, were in full swing in the district.

As many as 7.70 lakh voters from 318 villages of eight blocks — Gannaur, Gohana, Mundlana, Rai, Murthal, Kharkhoda, Sonipat and Kathura— of the district would vote to elect their nominees on November 9 and November 12. There are 4.18 lakh men voters and 3.51 lakh women voters in the district. As many as 975 polling stations have been set up in the district of which 168 are sensitive while 188 are under the hypersensitive category, he said.

As many as 706 candidates, of which, 415 are men and 291 women, are in the fray from the eight blocks of the district while 10 block samiti members have been elected unanimously already. In Sonepat block 99 candidates, Murthal 93, Rai 98, Gannaur 102, Kharkhoda 103, Gohana 89, Mundlana 74 and Kathura block 48 candidates are in the fray for the block samiti. Besides, 1,476 candidates —791 men and 685 women— are in the fray for the post of sarpanch from 318 villages while 3,086 candidates are in the fray for 1,206 posts of panch. Three sarpanches and 2,286 panches have already been elected by the villagers unanimously, the DC said.

