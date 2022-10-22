Panchayat Polls: Nomination process for 2nd phase begins

Chandigarh, October 21
Nomination process for the second phase of elections for various posts of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) began in nine districts — Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat — of the state today.
The voting process for electing zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on November 9 while polling for the posts of sarpanch and panch will take place on November 12.
State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the applicants would not be required to submit the police verification certificate and the domicile certificate along with the nomination papers. The candidate will have to submit a self-attested affidavit, in which all the criminal/criminal (police) cases against him/her should be mentioned. Also, the name of the applicant should be registered in the voter list of the panchayat area, panchayat samiti and/or zila parishad segments from which he/she want to contest the election, the Commissioner said.
He said the applicants would have to submit no due certificate and persons without any due liability would be allowed to contest election, Singh said.
Applicants told to submit no dues certificate
State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the applicants would have to submit no dues certificate and persons without any due liability would be allowed to contest the polls
