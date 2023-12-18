Rewari: Panchayat warns of protest outside Parliament over AIIMS delay

Tribune News Service

Rewari, December 17

A panchayat held in Kund town here today threatened to hold a protest outside the new Parliament building in Delhi in February if the construction of the AIIMS project was not initiated by January 26.

Modi announced hospital in Feb 2019 }We have served a 40-day ultimatum on the government for initiating the AIIMS project that was announced by PM Narendra Modi in February 2019. The government has bought around 200 acres for the project, but surprisingly, neither its foundation stone is being laid nor the OPD services or MBBS classes are being started. Rajendra Singh, spokesman of the samiti

People of various villages gathered on the occasion also demanded starting of the OPD services and MBBS classes under the project at the earliest, claiming that such services had been launched before the execution of AIIMS projects in some other states.

Organised by the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti, Manethi, the panchayat was presided over by its president Sheotaj Singh. The samiti had been staging an indefinite protest at Kund for the past 77 days.

“We have served a 40-day ultimatum on the government for initiating the AIIMS project that was announced by PM Narendra Modi in February 2019. The government has bought around 200 acres for the project, but surprisingly, neither its foundation stone is being laid nor the OPD services or MBBS classes are being started,” said Rajendra Singh, spokesman of the samiti.

He said it seemed the government was trying to stretch the project till the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with an intention to gain political mileage by laying its foundation stone at that time.

“We have also sought time from the Union Health Minister to apprise him of the panchayat’s decision, besides requesting him to accept our demands as people of this region have been eagerly waiting for the execution of the AIIMS project to get ultramodern healthcare facilities,” Rajendra added.

#AIIMS #MBBS #Rewari