Panchayati Raj day observed at IGN College, Ladwa

Kurukshetra, April 24
The Department of Political Science at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, organised a workshop for students on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.
A spokesman said the purpose of observing the day was to pay tribute to the contributions, enthusiasm, struggle and dedication of Panchayati Raj representatives.
Principal Dr Kushal Pal, while explaining the history of Panchayati Raj institutions, said India was the onlycountry in the world where panchayats existed in some form or the other since ancient times. Panchayati Raj paved the way for social and economic development of villages, in particular, and rural areas in general, he said.
He said that Panchayati Raj institutions were a living example of direct democracy in India. There were many countries in the world where this kind of democratic system had been adopted at the local level, and it included developed countries such as Switzerland and Canada. Such a system in Switzerland is considered to be one of the best examples, where people have a direct role in law making processes and local institutions have complete control over education, health, security and finance.
Head of the Political Science Department Dr Sudesh Bansal said Panchayati Raj was an integral part of our society and the political structure of the country. Dr Bansal said through a constitutional amendment, India had incorporated the three-tier Panchayati Raj system that existed in the country.
