Panchkula, Gurugram get new RERA chairpersons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The Haryana Government today appointed chairpersons of the Panchkula and Gurugram Benches of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Parneet Singh Sachdeva, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh, will be the chairperson of the Panchkula Bench, while Arun Kumar of New Delhi will be the chairperson of the Gurugram Bench. They have been appointed for five years, or till they turn 65.

Trikha to be HPSC member

The government has granted voluntary retirement from service (VRS) to Sonia Trikha, Director General Health Services (DGHS). This has paved the way for her appointment as a member of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

