Panchkula MC should take remedial measures

The accompanying photograph has been taken near the market area in Sector 21 of Panchkula. It reveals a risk prone (wide gapped/unlevelled) median, on this ill-maintained/poorly kept road. In fact, this widely used road, which also provides a direct link with the Shimla-Zirakpur-Delhi highway, needs to be re-carpeted. But sadly, the division concerned of the Civic body seems to be looking the other way.The authorities concerned should immediate remedial measures. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Roads in pathetic state, no action by authorities

I want to highlight the condition of roads of Panchkula which are in pathetic condition. No action has been taken so far, despite my repeated requests to the Panchkula MC. MS Manaktala, Panchkula

Stray cattle menace continues in Narwana

Almost in every nook and corner, including highways across the city, one can spot the stray cattle. They can be found in Nehru Park, the only place where people go for morning/evening walk. These animals can be seen in hordes which pose serious danger to the safety of people. The pedestrian walkways can be seen littered with cow dung which not only make it slippery but also emits foul smell. The administration should ensure that stray animals do not roam freely on the road. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana