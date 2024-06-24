Panchkula power consumers’ issues to be heard today

Chandigarh, June 23
Complaints of power consumers in the districts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal and Yamunanagar under Panchkula zone related to financial disputes involving amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be heard on June 24 at the zonal consumer grievance redressal forum in Panchkula at the UHBVN headquarters, Vidyut Sadan, Industrial Plot-3 and 4, Sector-14, Panchkula, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, said an official spokesman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL).
Issues such as incorrect bills, electricity rates, meter security, faulty meters and voltage problems will be addressed. However, matters related to electricity theft, misuse of electricity and fatal or non-fatal accidents would not be considered, the spokesperson added. The spokesperson stated consumers must certify that their case is not pending in any court, authority or forum as cases already under consideration would not be reviewed during this session.
