Panel confirms multi-crore scam in Haryana Forest Department

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 1

A probe panel has confirmed a multi-crore “ghost plants” scam in the Haryana Forest Department’s Research Division of Pinjore. Bogus bills, maintenance of “non-existent” plants and extension of pacts of contractors without the approval of target and finances have come to the fore in the scam.

The Tribune broke the story about the scam on January 14. Forest Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar formed a panel to conduct an inquiry on January 18. The panel was headed by IFS officer Vineet Kumar Garg, Chairman, Haryana State Biodiversity Board; while IFS officer Pankaj Goel and Haryana Forest Service officer Yash Pal were the other members. “We have submitted our report on February 7 based on facts and record. The inquiry was against only one officer,” said Garg. However, Gujjar told The Tribune that he was “yet to see the report”.

The report revealed that then Deputy Conservator of Forests (Research), Pinjore, Jitender Ahlawat was to get 16.85 lakh seedlings planted while the detailed account reflected only 9.6 lakh plants till March 31, 2021. It implied that about 7 lakh less plants were grown, but the entire allotted amount was spent.

It came out that on January 27, 2021, the day Ahlawat joined in Pinjore, he issued a letter to former contractors, extending their contract for a month. The target and finances for growing new plants was received on February 3, 2021. These contractors executed works of Rs 1.87 crore in violation of a standing order on tenders.

For polythene bags, an amount of Rs 2.21 crore was got released in February 2021 and Rs 5.61 lakh in March 2021. But bags were used for only 3.22 lakh plants in February and 6.96 lakh plants in March. The panel concluded that for February 2021, more filled polythene bags were shown than the actual number. During the inquiry, Ahlawat had denied all allegations, vide his reply on February 3.