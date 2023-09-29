Panel formed to draft policy for land exchange

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today constituted a four-member sub committee comprising the Secretary, ULB, HSVP Chief Administrator, the Director, Industries and Commerce, and the Managing Director, HSIIDC to draft a common policy for land exchange to facilitate project establishment in the state.

Kaushal urged the committee to thoroughly analyse the existing policies across various government departments and present a draft policy within the next two weeks.