Panel identifies 42 drains carrying effluents into Markanda river

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 20

The joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check the discharge of untreated domestic and industrial effluent into Markanda river, has primarily identified 42 drains — four Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh and 38 from Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal in Haryana — carrying untreated effluent and further merging into Markanda river or its tributaries (directly or indirectly).

The joint committee comprising officials of Central agencies, pollution control boards of Haryana and Himachal, Environment Department, Irrigation, Industries Department and DCs of Nahan, Ambala and Kurukshetra, was constituted to look into the issues like floodplain zone, encroachments, discharge of untreated domestic sewage or industrial effluents into Markanda river, rejuvenation measures and operational efficiency of treatment plants. It was to submit its report in three months.

The committee was given a task of collecting 149 water samples from strategic locations. It has taken 34 samples from Sirmaur district and Ambala and sent them for analysis while the process of collecting the samples from Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Kaithal is on.

As per the report, “There are numerous dhabas alongside roads and butcher shops on both sides of Kala Amb-Trilokpur Road in Himachal Pradesh and their solid/liquid waste is flowing into roadside drains and further merging into Jattanwala Nullah. Water stagnation and decaying biodegradable waste are also one of the factors affecting the water quality of Markanda. The water quality of Markanda after the confluence of Jattanwala Nullah at Dera village, Haryana, is deteriorating further due to the discharge of effluent generated from the Kala Amb area.”

The team of Central Pollution Control Board has noted instances of industrial effluent being released into Markanda and disposal of lime sludge along its banks, for which the joint committee in the report mentioned that additional investigation and surprise inspections were necessary to identify the origin of the effluent.

The Regional Officer, Ambala, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Ajay Singh, said “This is an inter-state matter regarding water pollution in Markanda river and its tributaries. The committee has submitted its interim progress report before the NGT. The committee has sought an extension of 12 weeks to complete the collection and analysis of the samples for an overall assessment of water quality in Markanda river and the necessity of rejuvenating it or remedial measures required if any.”

“No industrial discharge (direct or indirect) into the Markanda river has been noticed in the catchment area in Haryana by the committee so far. The committee has submitted its interim report and further directions issued by the NGT will be complied with,” he added.

#Ambala #Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Panchkula #Sirmaur