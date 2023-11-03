Panel on Mihir Bhoj holds meet

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 2

The committee formed by the state government to examine historical facts about the 9th century ruler Raja Mihir Bhoj to settle a controversy between Rajput and Gurjar communities held its first meeting in Karnal today. The committee has been directed to submit its report within four weeks.

Karnal Divisional Commissioner and chairman of the committee Dr Saket Kumar chaired the meeting. It was attended by Karnal range IGP and vice-chairman of the panel Satender Kumar Gupta, Kaithal DC Prashant Panwar, Kaithal SP Upasana and history professors Rajeev Lochan and Priyatosh Sharma from Panjab University. Members from both communities, Col Devinder Singh, Anil Rana, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Shyam Lal, Prem Chand, Angrej Gurjar and others, were also present in the meeting.

Both sides presented their viewpoints as regards the legacy of Raja Mihir Bhoj. Both historians also put forward their opinion.

Dr Saket Kumar said, “We should respect each other’s feelings. We should sit together and find a solution in a friendly environment.” The next meeting on the issue would be held soon, he said.

