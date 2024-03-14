Panel probing Jind case gets more time

Chandigarh, March 13
The state Assembly today granted more time to a three-member fact-finding committee under Kanwar Pal Gujjar to investigate allegations of former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala against former Congress minister Geeta Bhukkal.
Dushyant had alleged that when the allegations of sexual harassment had first appeared against Jind school’s sacked principal Kartar Singh, then Bhukkal had protected him.
“Since the matter is highly sensitive. Therefore, the Committee was of the view that it would not be appropriate to submit the report on the matter under review without detailed examination,” Gujjar told the House. The House gave its nod to his request for extension of the time to submit the report.
