Panel reconstituted in Jind sexual harassment case

Chandigarh, April 24
The Vidhan Sabha has reconstituted the fact-finding committee in the case of a principal accused in the sexual harassment case in Government Senior Secondary School in Jind district. This has been made after the change of the portfolio of Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar. School Education Minister Seema Trikha will be the chairperson of the panel while Transport, Women and Child Development Minister Aseem Goyal and MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra and Amarjeet Dhanda will be members.
