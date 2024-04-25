Panel reconstituted in Jind sexual harassment case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Vidhan Sabha has reconstituted the fact-finding committee in the case of a principal accused in the sexual harassment case in Government Senior Secondary School in Jind district. This has been made after the change of the portfolio of Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar. School Education Minister Seema Trikha will be the chairperson of the panel while Transport, Women and Child Development Minister Aseem Goyal and MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra and Amarjeet Dhanda will be members.

