Panel to address sexual harassment complaints of women employees in Haryana Civil Secretariat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The Haryana Government has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee to probe sexual harassment complaints of women employees in the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

According to a letter from the Chief Secretary’s office, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has been appointed as the chairperson/presiding officer of the committee. Another IAS officer J Ganesan, Additional Advocate General Shubhra Singh, Under Secretary Deepali Malik, and chairperson, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University, Upneet Kaur Mangat, have been made members of this committee. The presiding officer and each member will serve on the committee for a maximum of three years from the date of their nomination.

Under Section 4(1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Internal Complaints Committee shall be deemed to be the Inquiry Authority for the purpose of “Haryana Civil Services” (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. The committee’s report shall be deemed to be an inquiry report. The disciplinary authority will take action as per rules.

The committee shall be responsible for the redressal of the complaint made by the victim and its ensure time-bound treatment as per the provisions of the Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.