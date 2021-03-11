Haryana panel to examine EVs Policy 2022

Chandigarh, April 29
The government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to examine the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2022.
The members of this committee are Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma. This committee will submit its recommendations, which will be placed before the Council of Ministers.
