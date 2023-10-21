Panel to examine facts about Raja Mihir Bhoj

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The state government has set up a seven-member committee to examine historical facts about Raja Mihir Bhoj so as to check misinformation on the issue. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today.

The order states that the Divisional Commissioner, Karnal, will be chairman of the committee, while the Inspector General of Police, Karnal range, will be its vice-chairman and the Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal, will be its member secretary.

The Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, two professors of history from Panjab University, Chandigarh, namely M Rajivlochan and Priyatosh Sharma, and the advocates of both parties (Gurjars and Kshatriyas) will be the members of the panel.

The committee will submit its report within four weeks from the date of issuance of this order.

There is an ongoing row between Rajput and Gurjar communities on the unveiling of a statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj in Kaithal on July 20, where he was depicted as the 9th-century ruler belonging to the Gurjar community.

On Wednesday, the Rajput community held a meeting at Kaithal that saw participation by community members from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. They had announced to boycott the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Haryana.