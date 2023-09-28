Panel to finalise gas distribution policy set up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The state government has constituted a state-level apex committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, to finalise the City Gas Distribution Policy, 2023.

The objective is to streamline the approval process, including infrastructure development and end-user connections. Additional Chief Secretaries of the departments of Home, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Public Works, Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest, and Wildlife; Development and Panchayat; and Town and Country Planning; besides secretaries of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Urban Local Bodies Department will be the committee members.