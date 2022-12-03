Panel to probe allegations against Rohtak PGIMS teacher

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 2

The Rohtak PGIMS administration has constituted a three-member committee to inquire into a complaint lodged by a storekeeper of the PGIMS boys’ hostel against the hostel superintendent.

In a complaint lodged with the PGIMS authorities, storekeeper Rajan alleged that Hostel Superintendent Dr Sanjay Gupta took away the hostel record and Rs 5 lakh in cash (collected as mess bills and fine) from him forcibly and was not returning those to him despite requests.

Meanwhile, anatomy Associate Professor Dr Sanjay Gupta, who had also been serving the boys’ hostel superintendent, has tendered his resignation from that post. In a letter to the PGIMS Director, Dr Gupta has requested to be relieved from the additional charge.

