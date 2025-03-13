Panel to probe illegal occupation of Peer Bodhi land: CM

CM Nayab Singh Saini today announced an inquiry into the illegal occupation of 294 kanals and 5 marlas of Haryana Waqf Board land on the Rohtak-Gohana road by the land mafia.

The Rohtak Divisional Commissioner will head the panel, with the Karnal Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, as members. The panel will also investigate how the ownership of the land changed from ‘shamlat deh’ to the Waqf Board in 1990, the CM said while speaking in the Vidhan Sabha.

Referring to the land as “kabaristan” in the Waqf Board’s records, he alleged that the ownership change took place during the previous tenures.

The CM also announced a probe into similar cases across the state where ‘shamlat deh’ land was transferred to the Waqf Board.

He admitted that there was a pond on the land known as Peer Bodhi, though earlier, in response to a starred question by Rohtak MLA BB Batra, the government had denied its existence.

Following Saini’s announcement, both Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former CM, and Batra urged him to at least restore the pond.

During question hour on March 11, Batra raised concerns about the 125-year-old pond on the 12-acre Peer Bodhi land, which was excavated during British rule. He stated that rainwater from the city and nearby areas used to accumulate there, but alleged that the land mafia occupying the land was filling the pond.

Before the CM's announcement of the inquiry panel, Hooda and Batra had held a press conference in the Vidhan Sabha on the issue. Hooda said the relevant documents had been submitted to the government today. Batra added, “Land mafias are filling the pond with soil to take over the land. This 'johad' (traditional water body) is our heritage. We have also submitted a written complaint to the local administration regarding this.”

Land documents, a copy of which "The Tribune" has reviewed, reflect the presence of the pond on the land.

Hooda told the CM, “Your SDM has pointed out illegal occupation over the land. We just want restoration of the pond. The land could be ‘shamlat deh’ or belong to the Waqf Board, but the pond should be restored.”

He referred to a letter dated June 12, 2024, from the SDM, Rohtak, to the Estate Officer, Haryana Waqf Board, Rohtak, which stated: “…The on-the-spot inspection of the land revealed that on a big chunk of the area, the sand filling was carried out which didn’t happen over two to four days, but over a long time. It raises doubt over your position that you don’t want to act against the accused, and with the connivance of yours and your employees, the said act has been committed and orders of Hon’ble High Court have been violated.” "The Tribune" has a copy of the letter.

The SDM further directed the Estate Officer to remove the sand from the site, failing which action would be taken against him.