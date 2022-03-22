Kaithal: Panel to probe transfer of govt land to pvt person

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 21

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has constituted a team led by District Municipal Commissioner (DMC), to inquire into transferring of government land in the name of a private person in connivance with employees of the Kaithal Municipal Council and revenue officials during 2019.

The issue came to fore after an inquiry report submitted by the District Revenue Officer (DRO) one year ago, which was initiated following a complaint. District Municipal Commissioner Kuldhir Singh, along with DRO Chandi Ram, Naib Tehsildar Ashish Kumar and Executive Officer (EO) Municipal Council Kaithal, Kuldeep Malik are in the team, which will submit their report within three days to the DC.

“Prima facie it seems to be a nexus of some employees and persons who want to encroach upon the government land by transferring it through fraudulent means. Soon after the issue came to my notice on Holi, we did not allow anyone to encroach the land by using force,” said the DC. He said after the accountability is fixed, an FIR will be lodged against the officials and employees involved in the nexus.