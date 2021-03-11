Panic in Shahabad govt school after lizard 'found' in lunchbox

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 7

Panic gripped students, parents and staff after a lizard was reportedly found in the lunchbox of a student of a Government Middle School where midday meal was served to the students at Chanarthal village in Shahabad of Kurukshetra.

They were provided medical attention and were kept under supervision till 5 pm. All students are fine.

As per information, “aalu puri” was served as midday meal in the school. There are over 100 children in the school who consumed the midday meal. Around noon, the students went back to their homes and later a parent came to the school and informed that a lizard was found in the lunchbox of their child.

Satnam Singh, District Elementary Education Officer, Kurukshetra, said, “The midday meal was served around 10 am. Around 12.15 pm, a parent of a student informed the schoolteacher that a lizard was found in the lunch box of the child. As the news spread, there was panic among the parents and students. Taking precautionary measures, the students were taken to the hospital. All students were fine. The midday meal is served in the utensils available in the school and not in the lunch box.”

Dr Kuldeep, SMO, Civil Hospital, Shahabad, said, “As many as 72 students were brought to the hospital, of them four complained of vomiting. All of them are fine. A number has been shared with the parents in case of any emergency and an ASHA worker will remain in touch with them as well.”

Kapil Sharma, SDM, said, “The headmaster has said the lizard was found in the lunchbox of a student and not in the utensil in which the meal was prepared. The school staff also consumed the same food. An Education Department official has been asked to probe the matter.”