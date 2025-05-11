DT
Home / Haryana / Panic in Sirsa after explosion

Panic in Sirsa after explosion

Amid tension between India and Pakistan, an explosion was heard in Sirsa around 12:15 am on Saturday followed by the discovery of missile debris in the fields near Khajakehra and Firozabad Chaksahiba on Saturday morning. Local residents reported hearing a...
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 12:26 AM May 11, 2025 IST
Missile debris being loaded into a vehicle in Sirsa.
Amid tension between India and Pakistan, an explosion was heard in Sirsa around 12:15 am on Saturday followed by the discovery of missile debris in the fields near Khajakehra and Firozabad Chaksahiba on Saturday morning.

Local residents reported hearing a loud blast, which caused panic in the area. Authorities later confirmed that parts of a missile were found from the fields, which were then secured by the Indian Air Force for further investigation.

The explosion shook the nearby communities, with locals describing how the blast rattled their homes. “We heard a huge explosion,” said a resident. Another local, Tinki, mentioned that the explosion’s impact resulted in a strange smell. People in the area had difficulty breathing and children were frightened and were unable to sleep.

Residents of Indira Colony reported hearing a loud noise around 12:15 am with some claiming to have seen a drone-like object descending from the sky before the explosion.

Sirsa DC Shantanu Sharma instructed department officials to remain prepared for any emergencies and ensure public safety. He assured the public that the situation is normal and there is no need to panic.

