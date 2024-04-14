Panipat: 28-year-old stabbed to death

Our Correspondent

Panipat: A 28-year-old youth was stabbed to death at Ram Nagar Colony here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Murid Ahmad of Gangoh of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to police sources, Murid had come to meet some woman in the colony, but her family attacked him. The accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and he died at a private hospital. A case was registered in this regard. TNS

Man booked for assault on cop

Sirsa: The police have registered a case against Gopiram on the charges of assault, verbal abuse, death threats and obstruction of governmental duties, on the complaint filed by Manju Bala, Sub Inspector, at Chhatrian village of the Baragudha police station area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat #Uttar Pradesh