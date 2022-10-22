Panipat Civic body employee suspended for forging property ID

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 21

The Panipat Municipal Corporation Commissioner has suspended a Group D employee for alleged corrupt practices while issuing property identity documents. The Commissioner has also served show-cause notice on an Executive Engineer (XEN). The MC has also recommended a criminal case against suspended clerk, Deepak, and other persons involved in forging the documents of a property located in Model Town here. The property’s sub-division was carried out by showing its address as “Friends Colony, Model Town”.

Sources in the MC said a resident had filed an application for issuing property ID with address of Model Town, but the application was rejected by the taxation branch of the MC twice as the sub-division of properties in the area wasn’t allowed. The man again applied for property ID, but with the address “Friends Colony, Model Town”. The property ID was issued to him by clearing level 1 and level 2 review procedures by the MC officials. On the basis of this property ID, the owner then got it registered from the tehsil office, the sources added.

However, the brother of the property owner filed a complaint against him to the MC Commissioner. The commissioner then ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Samaypal Singh, Zonal Tax Officer (ZTO), said during the probe, it was found that the application was rejected twice as no sub-division of property was allowed in Model Town but the property ID was generated after showing this property in Friends Colony. It was a case of cheating with the MC, he added.

Deepak’s official ID was used to clear level-1 verification process. He has been was suspended and a show cause notice has also been issued to the XEN Pradeep Kalyan for clearing level-2, he added.

MC Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said a probe into the matter was on and a criminal case against the employees involved in the matter has been recommended. Besides, no due certificate and property ID document had been cancelled, the Commissioner added.