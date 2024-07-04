Panipat Civil Hospital set to start ICU facility

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, July 3
Bhimsen Sachar Civil Hospital in Panipat is all set to start an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a High Dependency Unit (HDU) soon. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini may inaugurate this facility on July 7 during his visit at Panipat.
Preparations to run the facilities are underway at the hospital. Six ventilators are to be installed in the ICU. The Civil Surgeon has sent a demand of five doctors and other staff members for the ICU to the government.
DEMAND FOR STAFF SENT TO GOVT
- A 12-bed ward is being prepared, of which six beds will be for the Intensive Care Unit while the remaining will be for the High Dependency Unit
- Two officers have been posted in the ICU and six staff nurses have been deployed from the General Hospital to run the unit
- Four doctors will be shifted to the Civil Hospital on deputation from the field
- A demand for five doctors, 20 staff nurses and five paramedical staff members has been sent to the headquarters to run both the new facilities at the hospital
A large number of patients from within the district and the adjoining Kairana (Shamli) of Uttar Pradesh visit the 200-bed hospital, which is located along the National Highway (NH-44).
As the district is surrounded by the NH-44 (Delhi-Ambala), NH-73A (Panipat-Rohtak) and NH-709 AD (Panipat-Haridwar), many accident victims are rushed to the hospital daily.
As per data, a total of 516 accident cases were reported in 2023 in the district, in which 317 persons sustained injuries while 282 people were killed. Doctors have to refer most of the patients to higher institutes in the absence of certain health facilities at the hospital, said sources.
The Health Department had decided to start the ICU and HDU facilities in hospitals of Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Ambala and Jhajjar districts. Following the directions of the Director General, Health Services, the Panipat hospital has begun preparations to start the facilities.
The sources said the civil hospital had a set-up of six ventilators, which was used during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the facility was stopped due to staff crunch.
Three years after the pandemic, the Health Department again directed the Civil Surgeons to start the ICU facility.
Dr Sham Lal, Deputy Civil Surgeon, said a 12-bed ward was being prepared, of which six beds would be for the ICU, in which ventilators would be available for patients and the other six would be for the HDU with advanced facilities including oxygen and monitors. The ICU will cater to the patients of medicine and surgical departments, he said.
Two officers – Dr Kavita and Dr Sukhdeep Kaur have been posted in the ICU and six staff nurses have been deployed from the General Hospital to run the ICU, said Dr Sham Lal.
Besides, four doctors would be shifted here on deputation from the field, he added.A demand of five doctors, 20 staff nurses and five paramedical staff members has been sent to the headquarters to run both the new facilities at the hospital, he said.
Dr Jayant Ahuja, Civil Surgeon, said a file demanding staff members, equipment and other machinery to run the ICU has reached the Finance Department for approval.
So far, we have made arrangements for staff members from our local resources available to start the facility for the common residents, Dr Ahuja said.
“Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini may inaugurate the ICU facility on July 7 during his Panipat visit, but the official programme is yet to be confirmed,” said the Civil Surgeon.
