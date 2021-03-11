Panipat cops attach trader's properties

Panipat, June 9
In a major action against proclaimed offenders (POs), the Panipat police have attached properties worth over Rs 14.32 lakh of a trader’s family in Panipat town. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in a cheating case in February 2020 for not appearing in court.
Seven family members, including Satish Guglani, his wife Sajiva Guglani, sons Sahil and Sushant and their wives and two children, all residents of Model Town, Panipat, have been missing since July 24, 2018.
The Model Town police have lodged an FIR about the missing persons of the family and recovered a car from a hotel in Gurugram. During investigation, it was revealed that the Guglani family had committed fraud with traders to the tune of crores and left the town.
A case has been registered in this regard against the accused.
