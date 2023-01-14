Panipat exporters receive a good response at Germany textile fairs

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 13

The Panipat Export Industries hope to get handsome overseas business (orders) in the financial year 2023-24, as they received good response from overseas buyers at the world’s largest textile fair, Heimtextil-23’ at Frankfurt and Domotex fair at Hannover City in Germany.

A total of 200 exporters are participating in the Heimtextil-23 and around 400 exporters in the Domotex from India. Of the total exporters, about 60 at Heimtextil fair and around 50 at Domotex fair were from Panipat, said Surender Mittal, an exporter.

Mittal, who is participating in the Heimtextil-23’ as well as the Domotex, told The Tribune that they received a good response from the overseas buyers at both the fairs. The Heimtextil was being held after two years because of the pandemic, and buyers from across the world — Europe, US, Australia, Japan — had come, he added. We have been giving completion to China in almost all handloom products and India, especially Panipat, is ready to accept all types of challenges, as the infrastructure has been developed at a large scale in the last two years, he said. The exporters in the fair said the number of serious buyers was more especially in the USA this year in comparison to the European buyers.

Panipat is globally known as ‘Textile City’, and has around Rs 45,000 crore annual turnover, of which Rs 15,000 crore is from export alone. The handloom products like blankets, bed sheets, bed covers, top bed items, floor top items, and other products have been exported from Panipat to the European countries, US, Japan, Australia and other regions of the world.

Vibhu Paliwal, secretary, Panipat Exporters’ Association said overall export business was badly hit last year due to Russia-Ukraine war, skyrocketing prices of cotton yarn and international freight, inflation in America and recession. A total of 2,150 exporters from around 130 countries are participating, out of which 400 exporters are from India.