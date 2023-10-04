Panipat gang-rape case cracked

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 3

With the arrest of three persons, the police claims to have solved the case pertaining to the gang-rape of three women at a farmhouse, and murder of a woman at a fish farm in the Madlauda area of the district on September 20.

Not their first crime The SP claimed that the gang comprised seven-eight members and usually targeted migrant labourers living in deras and farmhouses on the outskirts and robbed them

They would also force them to leave the farmhouses, so that

no one dared approach the police. They never used cell phones during the crime and changed members to commit crime

They would identify targets in the daytime and commit the crime at night. On August 8, the gang had gone to the same farmhouse and decamped with Rs 1,200 and jewellery

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said at a press conference that the accused had been identified as Jai Bhagwan of Saharanpur, Sonu of Muzaffarnagar and Navin of Shehzanpur of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, who were living in a rented accommodation at Gangaram Colony here, were produced in court. Jai Bhagwan and Naveen were sent to seven-day police remand, while Sonu got two-day police remand.

Jai Bhagwan, along with three accomplices, had allegedly gang-raped three women and robbed the migrant labourers of cash and jewellery, and killed a woman at a fish farm.

The three other accused were still at large, the SP said.

“The police got two clues during investigation — four miscreants had come on a motorcycle and patchy CCTV footage. Ten teams, including three CIA teams of the district police, collected CCTV footage of around 600 hours within a 25-km area and analysed it. We have activated our human source system and received information that the motorcycle belongs to someone in Batra Colony,” he said.

Inspector Ankit, CIA-3 team incharge, received a tip-off in the wee hours of Tuesday that some suspicious persons were trying to commit a crime near the railway underpass in the Kiwana village area. The police chased and arrested them.

