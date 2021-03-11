Pollution norms violation: Panipat housing society served closure notice

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 11

The Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), has served closure notice to a housing society developed by M/s TDI Infratech Ltd in Sector 37 and 39 here reportedly for violating pollution norms under Water and Air Act.

The pollution board has directed stopping of all construction work in the project, to stop registration of new sale deeds and to stop giving new electricity connections.

The HSPCB said that TDI Infratech, which was earlier known as Taneja Developer, has established and operates a plotted housing colony which is polluting in nature and comes under the Red category. Field officials of the HSPCB visited the site on June 29 last year following a complaint by Jogender Pal Rathi on CM window.

During the inspection, officials found that consent to establish (CTE) of the unit had expired on September 25, 2015. It was not extended and even the conditions mentioned into it were not complied with.

The unit has not submitted a copy of the Environmental Clearance (if any) obtained after 2013, the order reads.

The unit has started giving occupancy in the project but it has not obtained consent to operate (CTO) prior to the start of giving occupancy to residents.

The unit has not even installed a sewage treatment plant (STP) as per the condition for treatment of domestic effluent generated from the project. Only the civil structure was set up for one STP and the machinery part is yet to be installed.

Kamaljeet Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, had served show-cause notice to the company on July 2 last year. The unit had filed a reply but it was not found satisfactory. After that, the Regional Officer recommended closure action against the unit.

P Raghvendra Rao, Chairman, HSPCB, issued closure directions under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and directed to stop all construction activity with immediate effect till it obtains environmental clearance, CTE and CTO from the pollution board.

The chairman directed to stop any new occupancy/possession on the premises. It also directed the Town and Country Planning Department to take necessary action to stop any new construction.

The Chairman directed the district revenue authorities not to register any sale deed related to any plot, flat, house, shop and any component of the project and also directed the UHBVN authorities not to release new electricity connection to any occupant of this project.

Kamaljeet Singh said that prosecution under Water and Air Act has been filed against TDI Infratech Ltd in the environment court at Kurukshetra.

Construction stopped

HSPCB has directed that construction be stopped with immediate effect till the society obtains environmental clearance, consent to establish and consent to operate from the pollution board

The district revenue authorities have been directed not to register any sale deed related to any plot, flat, house, shop and any component of the project

UHBVN authorities directed not to release new electricity connection to any occupant

Site visited in 2021

The HSPCB said TDI Infratech, which was earlier known as Taneja Developer, has established and operates a plotted housing colony which is polluting in nature and comes under the Red category. Field officials of the HSPCB visited the site on June 29 last year following a complaint

During the inspection, officials found that consent to establish (CTE) of the unit had expired on September 25, 2015. It was not extended and even the conditions mentioned into it were not complied with

The unit has not submitted a copy of the Environmental Clearance (if any) obtained after 2013

#Environment #Pollution