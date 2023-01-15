Panipat land of bravery, valour & sacrifice: Governor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 14

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said Panipat is a land of bravery, valour and sacrifice and a unique story of Marathas’ patience and bravery.

He presided over a programme organised by the ‘Shaurya Smarak Samiti’ to mark the 262nd ‘Maratha Shaurya Diwas’ at historical Kala Amb War Memorial here.

Mentioning the names and bravery of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Shamsher Bahadur, Vishwas Rao and Jankoji Scindia, who sacrificed their lives in the Battle of Panipat, the Governor said the Marathas were true patriots. He said the story of the Panipat’s battle tells how the Marathas laid down their lives to protect the borders of the country. The world knows the history of Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra and Panipat.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, chief guest in the programme, said coming generations should take inspiration from such wars.

Chautala said the state government would construct a memorial at Kala Amb. After taking permission from the Archaeological Department of India, other works related to this memorial site would also be done here. If needed, the adjoining land will also be acquired through e-Bhoomi, he said.

Deepak Kesarkar, Education Minister, Maharashtra, said he came here as a representative of the Chief Minister, Maharashtra. The relationship between Haryana and Maharashtra would be taken forward, he said.

Video message of Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also narrated to the people in the programme.

As many as a group of around 25 youth engineers, who came to participate in the programme from Maharashtra, took the soil from the war memorial with them. Another group of around 150 youths and women from Pune under the banner of ‘Shashakt Bharat’ led by Sudhir Ingaawle lit a ‘torch’ from Kala Amb and took it to Pune to establish ‘Amar Maratha Jyoti Sthal’ there.

Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, MP Sanjay Bhatia, MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Harwinder Kalyan along with scores of people from Haryana and Maharashtra were present in the programme.

After the programme, the governor and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala showed green flag to two trucks carrying relief material for the people of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, given by a Indian Synthetic Rubbers Private limited (ISRPL) under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.