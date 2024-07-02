Panipat man gets 20-yr RI for rape

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 1

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Monday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a15-year-old minor girl here. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict.

Deputy District Attorney Kuldeep Dhull said the incident was reported to the Chandnibagh police on April 10, 2022. The complainant said his daughter went missing on April 9. He alleged that a man from his neighbourhood Kamal, along with his family, had abducted his daughter. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and found the girl.They also arrested Kamal on April 18. DDA Dhull said the court convicted Kamal on the basis of scientific evidence produced by the police.

